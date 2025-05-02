St. Augustine man competing for trophy in LongHorn Steakhouse’s Grill Master Series

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A local man is hoping to bring the Grill Master title home to St. Augustine.

Noel Sherrill is one of just seven finalists in LongHorn Steakhouse’s annual Grill Master Series and will compete for $15,000 in an intense one-day competition.

All his preparations are leading up to competition day on May 15 in Orlando.

Sherrill has been with LongHorn for three years and said he loves making great food and working with his manager, Eddy.

He also said his best grilling tip is to “choose the right cut for the temperature you’re cooking at.”

Noel beat out thousands of other applicants for this chance at the national title.

