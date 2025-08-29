St. Augustine man riding E-bike hit by SUV, dies

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 66-year-old St. Augustine man is dead after he was hit by an SVU while riding an electronic bike Thursday. The incident happened at about 8:20 p.m. on US Highway 1 and Las Calinas Boulevard in St. Johns County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The man was riding the e-bike heading south on US Highway 1 when an SUV, driven by a 36-year-old St. Augustine woman, heading north hit the cyclist head on. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release states.

The cyclist was not wearing a helmet, the news release states. No other detail were given.

