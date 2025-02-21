Local

St. Augustine museum named in USA TODAY’s Top 10 Best Small Town Museum list

Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center (Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center in St. Augustine has been named the ninth-best small town museum by USA TODAY.

The museum honors St. Augustine’s Black history from the Spanish colonial history to the Civil Rights era.

Exhibits illustrate what it was like to live in the area near the early 20th century.

They also reveal how the lives of West African people were “changed during the quest for enslaved workers,” according to USA TODAY.

