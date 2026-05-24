St. Augustine Music Festival celebrating 20 years with free concerts

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Music Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer with six free classical music performances in downtown St. Augustine.
The festival runs June 19–21 and June 26–28 at the Cathedral Basilica in St. Augustine.
All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.
Admission is free, but organizers recommend reserving seats online ahead of time to guarantee entry.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
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Here’s the concert lineup:
June 19 – “Voices of Freedom: American Music for Juneteenth” Artists:
- Robert Sims (baritone)
June 20 – “Mozart and More” Artists:
- Nigel Armstrong
- Gabriela Peña
- Lauren Hodges
- Jin Kim
- Yukino Miyake
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Robert Schumann
June 21 – “Elegance and Fire: Masterpieces of the Classical Spirit” Artists:
- Edvard Grieg
- Joseph Haydn
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
June 26 – “Chamber Virtuosity: The Art of Ensemble” Artists:
- Gabriela Peña-Kim
- Nigel Armstrong
- Benjamin Picard
- Guillaume Connesson
- Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy
June 27 – “250 National Celebration – American Landscapes” Artists:
- Aaron Copland
- Francis Poulenc
- Antonín Dvořák
- George Gershwin
June 28 – “20th Anniversary Concert” Artists:
- Chelsea Wang
- Evangeliya Delizonas-Khukhua
- Camille Saint-Saëns
- Susan S. Calfee
- Lynne Radcliffe
- Quinn Mason
- Lena Johnson McLin
- Jessie Montgomery
- George Walker
- Aaron Copland
More information and reservations are available on the festival’s website.
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