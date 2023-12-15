St. Augustine Night of Lights display will be business as usual despite the weather

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — City leaders in St. Augustine say nothing is expected to close down ahead of and during the storm that is expected to hit this weekend.

The company managing the light displays for Nights of Light said everything’s staying up and staying on.

“We’ve been around for plenty of hurricanes here, so we’re prepared for this no problem,” Michael Dennis, service manager of Harry’s Seafood Bar said.

This weekend’s storm is just another round of rain according to Dennis.

“The water front does worry us but we’re used to hurricanes and this is just a late December rain but we are prepared if it ends up pretty heavy,” he said.

Samantha Weber down the block at Meehan’s Irish Pub is treating it just about the same.

“And our inflatables, we’ll take down too, just so we don’t see any snowmen flying away in the sky.”

These are just some of the Bayfront businesses who’ve decorated for the Nights of Lights.

