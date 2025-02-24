St. Augustine officials hosting passport event on Saturday

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller’s Office is holding a special Passport Saturday Event on Mar. 1.

The event is meant to help people get a passport.

It’s happening at the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center in St. Augustine from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The clerk’s office will accept and review applications for first-time passports, passports that were issued more than 15 years ago and require a new application, minors under age 16, or individuals whose passports have been lost, stolen, or damaged.

They will also process your passport application, offer passport photo services, and provide help with forms.

