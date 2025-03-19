St. Augustine Police to conduct SWAT training, discretion advised

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Police Department will conduct SWAT/SRT training on Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Augustine Police Department will be training at St. Johns Street until around noon.

Discretion around the area is advised, as there will be a heavy police presence.

