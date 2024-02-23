St. Augustine Spanish Food and Wine Festival to return Feb. 29

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It’s that time of the year again to experience St. Augustine’s rich history through food, wine, music, and culture.

The 2024 St. Augustine Spanish Food and Wine Festival will group foodies, history buffs, and wine experts from Thur., Feb. 29 until Sat., Mar. 2. The festival will examine the influence of Spain on certain foods and wine at various locations throughout Flagler College and the Lightner Museum while benefiting college students.

The event features wine, spirits, tapas tastings, and luxurious dining prepared by the city’s finest culinary experts and served in the most beautiful, historic venues.

Through wine and food Three-day festival celebrates Spanish food, wine and culture while benefiting Flagler College hospitality students. (St. Augustine Spanish Food and Wine Festival)

And it’s not just about the entertainment through food and wine. The festival also has a big impact on the community.

“Every year, the St. Augustine Spanish Food and Wine Festival donates to local charities,” Florida Historic Coast said in a written statement promoting the event. “Since the festival began, more than $380,000 has been donated. This year’s St. Augustine Spanish Food and Wine Festival supports the Flagler College Hospitality and Tourism Management Program.”

Funds raised for the Tourism Management Program will go to academic scholarships, study-abroad experiences, and professional development opportunities.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the 2024 Spanish Food and Wine Festival can be purchased by clicking here.

