St. Johns Co. schools launch online school bus portal

St. Johns, FLA. — Parents of kids who ride the bus in St. Johns County now have a new way to track their students’ bus information.

The school district announced the launch of BusPlanner on April 28.

It’s a new, online transportation portal designed to give parents pick-up and drop-off times and locations. It will notify parents of delays and other transportation-related issues.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: St. Johns County waste facility responds as neighbors demand they ‘Stop the Stink’

BusPlanner will be used exclusively beginning with the 2025-2026 school year. The information will no longer be available on the Home Access Center.

Parents can access BusPlanner through its web portal at https://sjcsd.mybusplanner.com or by downloading the companion mobile app, Chipmunk, available for Android and Apple devices.

Read: Bus driver fired after forgetting, leaving Duval County student alone in vehicle

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.