St. Johns County 2024 Summer Camp Lottery

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — There are three days remaining (as of Tue., Mar. 5) to enter the St. Johns County Parks and Recreation 2024 Summer Camp Lottery.

From Tuesday through Fri., March 8, you can enter your kids, ages 5 through 12, in the camp lottery to attend day camp at the following locations:

Davis Park Field House (210 Davis Park Road, Ponte Vedra)

Ketterlinus Gym (60 Orange St., St. Augustine)

Plantation Park (3060 Racetrack Road, St. Johns)

Trout Creek (6795 Collier Road, St. Augustine)

Participants will be chosen at random as the drawing will be conducted via a computer on March 12. Results will be emailed no later than March 26.

If the camp(s) you selected were full when your name was drawn, you will be able to register for the waiting list if you chose to.

Registration instructions for the waiting list will be sent out with the lottery results. The county asks that you please don’t contact the offices until the results are drawn.

To enter the lottery, click here.

