St. Johns County announces new community events for Park and Recreation Month

St. Johns County, Fla — The St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department has announced a slate of fun community events and activities for July’s Park and Recreation Month celebration.

Participants in the Parks and Recreation programs held at county parks throughout July will have the opportunity to enter a drawing for park-related prize baskets at the end of the month. Attending events allows you to enter your name for these prizes—the more you show up for, the better your chances will be.

“We love having a time of year that lets us celebrate everything Parks and Recreation does for community-building in St. Johns County,” Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Jamie Baccari said. “Parks and Recreation Month is that time, and we love seeing the smiles it brings to all the families who join us at our special events.”

The month’s events will take place at parks throughout the County, encouraging people to explore corners of their neighborhood they may have never visited before.

“We can’t wait for St. Johns County to see what we have in store this year,” Community Program Manager Tess Simpson said. “Every week of July, we’ll have something that will get the whole family outdoors and playing together at our county parks.”

The events will include:

Weekly Popsicles in the Park

Family Bingo Night

Golfing events

All Abilities Kayaking

Reel in the Fun – Kids’ Fishing Tournament

Residents can visit the County website for a printable calendar of all Passport to Parks activities .

