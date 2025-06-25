Local

St. Johns County announces new community events for Park and Recreation Month

By Michelle Thibodeau, News 104.5 WOKV
St. Johns County Parks and Recreation
By Michelle Thibodeau, News 104.5 WOKV

St. Johns County, Fla — The St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department has announced a slate of fun community events and activities for July’s Park and Recreation Month celebration.

Participants in the Parks and Recreation programs held at county parks throughout July will have the opportunity to enter a drawing for park-related prize baskets at the end of the month. Attending events allows you to enter your name for these prizes—the more you show up for, the better your chances will be.

“We love having a time of year that lets us celebrate everything Parks and Recreation does for community-building in St. Johns County,” Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Jamie Baccari said. “Parks and Recreation Month is that time, and we love seeing the smiles it brings to all the families who join us at our special events.”

The month’s events will take place at parks throughout the County, encouraging people to explore corners of their neighborhood they may have never visited before.

“We can’t wait for St. Johns County to see what we have in store this year,” Community Program Manager Tess Simpson said. “Every week of July, we’ll have something that will get the whole family outdoors and playing together at our county parks.”

The events will include:

  • Weekly Popsicles in the Park
  • Family Bingo Night
  • Golfing events
  • All Abilities Kayaking
  • Reel in the Fun – Kids’ Fishing Tournament

Residents can visit the County website for a printable calendar of all Passport to Parks activities.

© 2023 Cox Media Group

Michelle Thibodeau

Michelle Thibodeau, News 104.5 WOKV

Michelle Thibodeau is WOKV's Afternoon Anchor.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!