St. Johns County announces St. Johns Reads 2026

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Public Library System is inviting the public to participate in St. Johns Reads, the celebration, beginning Jan. 3, 2026.

The monthlong event features programs and community conversations inspired by this year’s selected title, An Immense World by Ed Yong.

“Over the past 22 years, St. Johns Reads has not only nurtured a passion for reading but has also brought our community closer together,” said Todd Booth, Southeast Branch Manager and Chair of the St. Johns Reads Committee. “This year, with Ed Yong’s An Immense World, we invite everyone to explore the extraordinary lives of animals and the incredible ways they experience the world.”

Community members can attend in-person book discussions and themed programs at all six SJCPLS branches, including:

Presentations from local experts, including St. Johns County Parks and Recreation, Dogs INC., and Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Workshops on gardening and wildlife habitats

A live animal show

Opportunities to meet adoptable pets through a partnership with St. Johns County Animal Control

Film screenings focused on animals and wildlife

Arts, crafts, and additional activities

SJR 2026 Events (St. Johns County Public Library)

A systemwide finale will take place in January 2026: A sensory-filled Silent Disco at The Amp on the St. Augustine Amphitheatre’s Front Porch.

There will be two sessions: A family-friendly session at 6 p.m. and an 18+ session at 8 p.m. Guests will be provided with wireless headphones to enjoy a unique, immersive dance and celebration experience.

This event offers a memorable way to end St. Johns Reads and connect with the sensory wonders featured in An Immense World.

SJR 2026 Book Selection (St. Johns County Public Library)

For more information about this year’s event, please visit www.sjcpls.org/st-johns-reads , email sjcpls@tblc.libanswers.com , or call your local branch library.

©2025 Cox Media Group