St. Johns County Approves $191 million State Road 207 Water Reclamation Facility

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners approved Phase 2 of the State Road 207 Water Reclamation Facility Project.

According to the news release, this included awarding the Design-Build Agreement with Jacobs Project Management Co., for the New SR 207 Water Reclamation Facility and Associated Improvements for a total not-to-exceed amount of $191,820,000 including a contingency of $6,230,000.

This project will provide an advanced wastewater facility that collects and cleanses water to be reused for lawn irrigation. Recycled water is part of the County’s plan to be more sustainable, diversify its water sources, and protect the environment. Currently, the County recycles 56% of all wastewater treatment flows for beneficial purposes to replace the use of traditional freshwater supplies.

The project is funded primarily through Utility bond proceeds. This will not affect customer rates.

Currently, the project is in Phase 1 with 62% completion and the entire project is scheduled to be completed in May 2026.

Phase 2 was approved on Dec. 19.

