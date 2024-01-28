St. Johns County approves 2024 list of new priority transportation projects

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted and approve the 2024 List of Priority Projects and transmit it to the North Florida TPO for funding consideration in FDOT’s FY 2029/30 as recommended by the Transportation Advisory Group.

“The county is really focused on securing funding for the priority projects. Our main priority is State Road 16 which we have already committed $5 million to the Florida Department of Transportation for the design work. We hope by keeping this a top priority we can ensure forward progress,” said Assistant Director of Growth Management Dick D’Souza.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In addition to State Road 16 improvements, other priority projects include widening and constructing additional lanes of County Road 2209, improving the intersection of International Golf Parkway and State Road 16, US 1 intersection at Pine Island Road to Race Track Road, and widening State Road 207. The county offers a public online dashboard to see details on all capital projects which include roads.

District 1 Commissioner and North Florida TPO Chair Christian Whitehurst said “For the second consecutive year our Board has recognized State Road 16 as our top transportation priority. Myself and other commissioners will be in touch with our legislative delegation in Tallahassee to ensure that all of our transportation projects receive the necessary funding.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Funding for these projects is also being requested from the state legislature. The County’s 2024 Legislative Action Plan requests $20 million to widen State Road 16 from International Golf Parkway to I-95 and $10 million to complete the new central segment of County Road 2209. U.S. Congressman John Rutherford, District 5, has committed $4 million toward State Road 16 widening in the FY24 Budget.

Work on priority projects has already begun including County Road 2209 which broke ground last month.

Last year, the county received a record $59 million in state appropriations for transportation projects.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.