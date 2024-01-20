St. Johns County approves more than $2.5M to improve two county parks

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners has approved more than $2.5 million for improvement projects to Treaty Park and Alpine Groves Park.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The board said in a statement on Friday, that construction contracts totaling $2,545,486 were greenlit for the park improvements.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the board, Treaty Park at 1595 Wildwood Dr. in St. Augustine will benefit from additional parking spaces, a relocation of the dog park and tennis courts, demolishing the existing racquetball courts, and changing some of the tennis courts to pickleball courts.

The plan for Alpine Groves Park at 2060 SR 13 in St. Johns is to stabilize the shoreline.

Read: Newly obtained memo raises question: Did Jacksonville mayor overstep in removing monument?

“Work will include mapping the area’s environment resources before designing and engineering a system to stabilize the bluff and restore the shoreline with native plants to preserve the wetlands ecosystem,” the board of county commissioners said in a written statement.

Park improvement projects More Than $2.5 million Investment was approved for Treaty Park and Alpine Groves Park Improvement Projects. (St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners)

Once construction begins, it’s expected to take 180 days to finish the Treaty Park project and 170 days to complete the Alpine Groves Park.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“The approval of the construction contracts for Treaty Park and Alpine Groves Park shows a genuine commitment by the Board of County Commissioners to maintaining our public spaces,” Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Jamie Baccari said. “The Alpine Groves project will go a long way toward preserving that park in the face of erosion. The Treaty Park project will provide additional pickleball courts, new tennis courts, and a new dog park, all amenities that our community has been asking for. One it’s complete, the project will bring a fresh look to one of the oldest and most popular parks in the County.”

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.