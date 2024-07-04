St. Johns County asks residents and visitors to keep the beaches clean this July 4th

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Food on the BBQ is cookin’, friends and family are together, and the fireworks are planned for the evening. It’s the Fourth of July!

But those heading to St. Johns County beaches should be reminded to leave them as clean as you found them.

The county asks anyone heading to the shoreline to pick up trash, possessions, and fireworks you might leave behind. Don’t forget to take your tents, chairs, boogie boards, food and drink containers, or anything else you might forget.

During the Memorial Day weekend, 6,000 pounds of junk was removed by the Beach Service team.

And the county said it’s illegal to light fireworks on the beach sand.

“Let’s work together, St. Johns County Beaches said. “A cleaner beach means a better experience for everyone and helps protect our precious coastal wildlife.

