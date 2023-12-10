St. Johns County Beach Services will begin accepting beach toll attendant applications

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Applications will be open for those interested in having a beach toll.

The applications will be open from 9 a.m. and noon on Jan. 9, 11, and 12, 2024.

Those interested in this seasonal position are encouraged to visit the SJC Beach Services Office at 901 Pope Road to obtain and complete an application.

Read: Fun events family and friends can go to this weekend to celebrate the holidays

The season will begin mid-February and end the last weekend in September.

Toll attendants will be responsible for selling vehicle beach access passes and providing customer service for St. Johns County beach visitors.

Read: MAD DADS is joining the family of Gabriel DeVoe to seek justice for his murder

For more information, please email jwalker@sjcfl.us or call (904) 209-0383.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.