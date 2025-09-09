St. Johns County Clerk warns of jury duty scam

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller is alerting residents about a new scam involving fake jury duty notices.

Scammers are sending emails and texts claiming residents missed jury duty and must pay a fine.

They often demand payment through CashApp, Venmo, or other digital wallets, a major red flag.

Officials say the Clerk’s Office will never contact people by phone, email, or text to demand payments. All official communication is sent only by U.S. Mail.

Anyone who receives one of these messages should not respond or send money. Instead, report it right away by calling the Clerk’s Office at 904-819-3600.

