St. Johns County Clerk’s Office holding free family law workshop

St. Augustine — Families in need of legal guidance on issues such as domestic violence, divorce, and child custody will have access to St. Johns County law experts at a workshop this week.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The free Family Law Workshop will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday at the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center, 4010 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine. The workshop, sponsored by the county’s Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller’s offices is aimed at empowering people to make informed decisions in family law cases, according to a news release from the clerk’s office.

“Helping residents navigate complex family law issues, including petitions for injunctions for protection against domestic violence, is one of the essential functions of our office,” John Rundgren, Clerk Designee, stated in the news release.

Attorney and family law expert Nancy C. Harrison will be offering general legal guidance on family law and domestic violence statutes, the news release states. Residents can participate either in person or virtually, ask questions, and gain valuable insight on various family law matters, the news release states.

Click here for more information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: JEA to introduce new credit/debit card processing fees starting September 30

Read: No agreement made in Florida Blue, Baptist negotiations as contract expires Monday

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.