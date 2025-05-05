St. Johns County Clerk’s Office launches “Salute to Service” program to honor local veterans

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller’s Office is proud to launch a new initiative to recognize and honor the brave men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

“Veterans have given so much for our country, and this is one small way we can give something back,” said Brandon J. Patty, St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller. “The Salute to Service Program not only honors their sacrifice but also strengthens the bond between our veterans and the St. Johns County community.”

After recording their DD-214 discharge document into St. Johns County’s Official Records, veterans will be issued a free, official ID card that serves as verification. The Salute to Service Program also connects veterans with discounts and special offers from participating restaurants, retail shops, service providers, and local attractions as a tangible “thank you” from the community.

To receive a Salute to Service ID Card, veterans must record their DD-214 with the Clerk’s Office. The process is free and offered year-round. Once recorded, veterans will have their photo taken and their personalized ID card will be issued within 7 business days.

Veterans can visit the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center at 4010 Lewis Speedway in St. Augustine Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. No appointments are needed.

For more information about the Salute to Service Program, including a list of participating businesses in St. Johns County, visit https://stjohnsclerk.com/salute-to-service-program/

