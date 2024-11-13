St. Johns County deputies help arrest Kansas City fugitive

FLAGLER ESTATES, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office helped arrest William Patrick Schafer who was a Kansas City fugitive.

The 26-year-old was wanted for Robbery, Criminal Threat, Criminal Restraint, and Domestic Battery, according to deputies.

He was found in Flagler Estates.

SJSO deputies helped members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force with the arrest.

The task force combines federal, state, and local law enforcement to locate and detain dangerous fugitive.

