St. Johns County deputies searching for missing woman last seen walking dog

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen in Ponte Vedra Beach Wednesday morning.

79-year-old Phyllis Atkins was spotted around 10 am walking a dog in the area of Blue Seas Court.

Video released by the sheriff’s office shows Atkins leaving her home with the dog at 10:22 AM. She was wearing a brown and pink dress with flip-flops.

Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at (904) 824-8304.

