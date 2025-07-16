Local

St. Johns County deputies searching for missing woman last seen walking dog

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Missing woman Phyllis Atkins was reported missing by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on July 16, 2025.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen in Ponte Vedra Beach Wednesday morning.

79-year-old Phyllis Atkins was spotted around 10 am walking a dog in the area of Blue Seas Court.

Video released by the sheriff’s office shows Atkins leaving her home with the dog at 10:22 AM. She was wearing a brown and pink dress with flip-flops.

Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at (904) 824-8304.

