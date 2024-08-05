St. Johns County Emergency Management Citizen Information Hotline now open due to Hurricane Debby

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Emergency Management Citizen Information Hotline (904-824-5550) is now open to assist the public with inquiries related to Hurricane Debby. The hotline will be operational until 5:00 p.m. today, August 5.

Residents and business owners in St. Johns County who have experienced storm-related structural damage due to Hurricane Debby can contact the Building Services Structural Hotline at 904-827-6836, which is available 24/7.

For additional tips and resources, including supply kits, pet care, and other emergency response information, residents can visit www.sjcemergencymanagement.com.

St. Johns County Emergency Management advises the public to stay informed through the following methods:

Follow St. Johns County Emergency Management on Facebook (facebook.com/StJohnsEOC) and X/Twitter (x.com/StJohnsEOC).

Sign up for the Alert St. Johns emergency notification system at www.sjcemergencymanagement.com and ensure that notification settings are enabled to alert you at all times.

Register for Nixle Alerts by texting StJohnsEOC to 888777.

