St. Johns County Fire Rescue hiring EMTs and paramedics

ST> JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — If you’re looking for work in St. Johns County, the fire rescue department is hiring more first responders.

SJCFR states that the starting salary for an EMT is right under $48,000.

Firefighters and paramedics start at around $58,000.

Click here to learn more and apply.

