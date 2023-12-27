Local

St. Johns County Fire Rescue said three patients taken to hospital in I-95 crash southbound

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue said it responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 southbound on Wednesday morning. The crash happened between State Road 16 and International Golf Parkway.

Fire Rescue confirmed that it transported two patients to the hospital and another was taken by Tramua One.

During the response to the crash, SJCFR said only one southbound lane was open to traffic.

At this time, the accident is under investigation.

When more information becomes available this story will be updated.

