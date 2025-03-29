St. Johns County firefighters battling 20+ acre brush fire, structures at risk

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — As of 5:45 P.M., St. Johns County Fire Rescue said no injuries or structure damage had been reported.

At the time, firefighters were still on scene “controlling small spot fires.”

Firefighters will be on scene throughout the night monitoring the fire. People in the area - be aware that smoke will remain prevalent around CR 214, Carter Road and North Washington Street overnight.

Firefighters with St. Johns County Fire Rescue Saturday night are battling a brush fire spanning at least 20 acres.

The department first alerted the public about the flames around 3 P.M. over social media.

It is burning in the area of County Road 214 and Carter Road.

Florida Forest Service lists the fire as 20 acres, but a spokesperson for the fire department said it may be around 30 acres.

The burn has spread to multiple locations, likely due to wind. Action News Jax was told crews are working to protect at-risk structures in the area.

Flagler County has also gotten involved, sending a helicopter to help drop water on the fire.

A helicopter was seen above the area in video submitted to Action News Jax:

Fire helicopter 3/29

Drivers and neighbors are asked to avoid the area as firefighters work to get it contained.

More updates will be provided here as they become available.

