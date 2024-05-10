Local

First responders at home fire in Crescent Beach, SJCFR said

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
SJCFR said it's on the scene of a structure fire in Crescent Beach.

Structure fire SJCFR said it's on the scene of a structure fire in Crescent Beach.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Firefighters are at a reported residential structure fire in Crescent Beach.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue said units responded to the area of 5000 A1A South.

“Units on scene of a heavily involved structure fire,” a Facebook post read on their account. “Heavy fire showing upon arrival.”

This is a developing story.

