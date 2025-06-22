St. Johns County honors late naturalist ahead of Parks and Recreation Month

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Parks and Recreation has inducted Beverly Fleming into its Hall of Fame.

Fleming was the county’s first naturalist and worked at the Trout Creek Community Center for over a decade.

She was known for her love of wild Florida, her work with rescued animals, and her role in founding the Friends of Alpine Groves Park.

County leaders say she inspired countless people to connect with nature.

Her recognition comes just ahead of Parks and Recreation Month in July.

This year’s theme is “Build Together, Play Together”—with a full lineup of events planned for the community.

