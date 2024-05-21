Local

St. Johns County to host meeting about controversial trail project

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

Trail project open house St. Johns County officials are holding a community open house to answer questions about the controversial Shore Drive Trail Project. (St. Johns County/St. Johns County)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County officials hope to answer questions about a controversial trail project approved in March.

There is a community open house about the Shore Drive Trail project on Tuesday night.

County leaders hope to improve the overall park experience with an about three-mile-long multi-use trail that connects the Douglas Crane and Moultrie Creek boat ramps.

The project has previously received pushback from some neighbors.

Read: Residents urge revision of proposed trail project in St. Augustine South Shore Drive Park

The open house is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Augustine South Improvement Association Community Center.

Parks and Recreation and Public Works staff will be there to answer any of your questions.

