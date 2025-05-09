St. Johns County to host shredding event this Saturday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. Johns County and FCC Environmental Services are teaming up with information security company Shred-It to host a shredding event. The event will allow St. Johns County residents to shred confidential documents safely and securely.

The free shredding event will be on Saturday May 10 from 9 A.M. to Noon at Anastasia Square Shopping Center in St. Augustine (1935-1965 A1A South), and at the Player’s Community Center in Ponte Vedra Beach (175 Landrum Lane).

“Shredding paperwork is essential for protecting sensitive information and maintaining privacy, helping prevent identity theft, data breaches, and corporate fraud,” says Ashley Mickler, Business Manager for the Public Works Department - Solid Waste Division. “It also supports compliance with legal standards and shows a commitment to confidentiality and environmental responsibility.”

St. Johns County says items accepted at the event are personal documents, white or colored papers, stapled or paper-clipped documents, and file folders and file hangers. The county adds that three-ring binders, cardboard, and items generated by commercial activity are not accepted at the event.

The event will be happening rain or shine. You can find more information at the shredding event’s website.

