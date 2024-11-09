St. Johns County hosting first Family Color Run 5K

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The first ever Family Color Run 5K is finally happening in St. Johns County after a hurricane delay.

The race is on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds. It was initially scheduled in September.

People of all ages can join the race.

It’s $40 to register. Participation gets you an official event t-shirt, a commemorative medal, professional timing services, and the color stations along the route.

You can register here.

