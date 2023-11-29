St. Johns County is hosting their Vilano Beach Holiday Village featuring a special guest

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — Vilano Beach Main Street is hosting their Vilano Holiday Village beginning Dec. 2 with a series of scheduled weekly activities, featuring a reading and book signing by Carol Aebersold, the world famous author of The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition, on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. during the Author Book Fair Extravaganza.

The Vilano Beach Main Street Holiday Village begins at 4 p.m. on Dec. 2 with the Tree Lighting Celebration featuring live music, an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the official Tree Lighting Celebration and Caroling at the Vilano Beach Pier Roundabout at 6 p.m.

On Dec. 9 Author Book Fair Extravaganza at Vilano Main Street begins at 3 p.m. with various book authors highlighted by featured author – Carol Aebersold, The Elf on the Shelf®: A Christmas Tradition, at Holiday Inn Express Breakfast Room at 6 p.m., followed by a Christmas Movie Night – ELF at 7 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be making an appearance from 4 - 6 p.m.

On Dec. 16 the Vilano Holiday Village Christmas Market at Vilano Main Street will be held from 4 - 8 p.m. and will include live musical performances by Jeremy Weinglass at The Patio at Holiday Inn Express.

On Dec. 23 Cirque Adventure will put on a very special Elf Circus at Vilano Road from 1 - 1:30 p.m., 2 - 2:30 p.m., and 3 - 3:30 p.m. featuring aerialists, acrobats and jugglers. Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their 3rd and final appearance at the Holiday Village.

All events will be located at Vilano Beach Main Street on Vilano Road in St. Augustine.

Visit www.vilanobeachfl.com/vilanoholidayvillage for event details.

