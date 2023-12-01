St. Johns County is looking for volunteers to serve on its boards and committees

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns county is looking for people who would like to help serve their community.

There are several positions people can consider and make recommendations regarding various topics.

The following boards and committees are currently accepting applications:

Adjustment and Appeals Board

Architectural Review Committee

LAMP Conservation Board

Mid-Anastasia Island Design Review Board

North Coastal Design Review Board

Ponte Vedra Zoning and Adjustment Board

South Anastasia Design Review

Please visit the Boards and Committees webpage at www.sjcfl.us/Boards to view the requirements and duties of each board and committee, download an application, or contact the Board of County Commissioners office at 904-209-0300 or boccoffice@sjcfl.us for more information.

Paper applications are available at both the St. Johns County Public Library Ponte Vedra Library and Anastasia Island Branch.

