St. Johns County is offering free fourth of July weekend beach shuttles

St. Johns County, Fla — Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest holiday weekends on St. Johns County’s beaches. To reduce traffic congestion, St. Johns County offers three free shuttles.

St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier shuttle:

July 4 through July 6

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South, to the Fishing Pier parking lot

Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park shuttle:

July 4 through July 6

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From Cornerstone Park, 1046 A1A North, to Mickler’s parking lot

Vilano Beach shuttle:

July 4 through July 6

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From St. Johns County Health and Human Services Building, 200 San Sebastian View, to Vilano Beach Town Center

Staffing

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Augustine Beach Police Department, and St. Johns County Marine Rescue personnel will patrol the beaches throughout the weekend. St. Johns County Marine Rescue lifeguards will be stationed along the beaches from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Beach flags indicating water and surf conditions will be displayed. The absence of a flag does not mean there is no danger. Please see a staffed lifeguard tower for local conditions.

On-Beach Driving

On-beach driving hours are between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Vehicle traffic must remain in the designated driving lanes. Beach driving conditions can change throughout the day at each access.

Visit the following page for a complete list of SJC Beach safety rules and regulations.

