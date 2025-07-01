St. Johns County launches E-bike safety push after rising concerns

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is ramping up efforts to ensure electric bicycle safety this summer by increasing enforcement and education for riders.

Deputies will be handing out e-bike safety information cards that outline safe riding practices, traffic laws, and bike classifications to riders of all ages.

Parents are encouraged to discuss e-bike safety with their children and to seek out deputies for safety information cards when they see them around town.

The initiative aims to address the growing popularity of e-bikes as a mode of transportation in St. Johns County.

For more detailed information on e-bike safety, residents can visit this link: TrafficSafetyTeam.org

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office hopes these efforts will lead to a safer summer for all e-bike riders in the community.

