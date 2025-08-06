St. Johns County launches new ‘Featured Projects’ web page to enhance government transparency

St. Johns County, Fla — St. Johns County has launched its new Featured Projects web page, an advancement in local government transparency, community engagement, and innovative public service. The interactive site, now live at www.sjcfl.us/featured-projects, provides the public with access to detailed information about major ongoing and completed capital improvement projects across St. Johns County.

In alignment with the St. Johns County Strategic Plan and its core priorities of Community Trust and Infrastructure, the Featured Projects web page delivers a user-friendly platform that offers:

Project descriptions and scopes

Project budget and funding information

Project locations via Google Maps

Photos and videos documenting project progress

Contact information of County staff associated with each project

A comprehensive view of the County’s investment in infrastructure, public safety, recreation, and more

“The launch of St. Johns County’s Featured Projects web page marks a milestone in how St. Johns County keeps its residents informed with important projects they have asked for,” said County Administrator Joy Andrews. “This tool reflects countless hours of staff effort to honor our commitment to open government, and it empowers our community with the knowledge and insight to understand how public funds are being put to work.”

The page will be continuously updated as projects progress, ensuring that the public remains informed at every step. From newly constructed parks and roads to stormwater improvements and public safety upgrades, the Featured Projects page highlights the County’s dedication to responsive service and responsible stewardship.

