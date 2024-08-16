St. Johns County to look for interim solid waste providers, ‘termination strong possibility’ for FCC

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — On Fri., Aug. 16, Sarah Arnold, Chair of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, released a video on Facebook outlining a plan to fix trash troubles in the county.

Action News Jax has been following this story since FCC Environmental Services began missing trash pickups at the beginning of the month. The problems started shortly after the county announced FCC as its new trash service provider, submitting the lowest bid for service.

“On Monday, we are anticipating a new request for proposal to go live. This will obtain interim supplemental solid waste providers so that we can get other solid waste collection companies to fill the service gaps created by FCC,” Arnold said a statement online.

Arnold said the process will be quick as to assure the “quality service” county residents deserve. But she didn’t stop there.

“On Monday, a serious discussion will be had with termination a strong possibility,” Arnold said.

The board said it will also hold FCC accountable for costs incurred to bring another company to help with service.

In the meantime, if you need to report an issue, residents are urged to contact solid waste customer service at (904) 630-CITY (2489) or use the SJC Connect App.

