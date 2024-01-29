St. Johns County looking for volunteers to fill roles on boards, committees

ST JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Government is looking for volunteers to fill roles on various boards and committees.

Positions are open on the following boards:

Adjustment and Appeals Board

Architectural Review Committee

LAMP Conservation Board

Mid-Anastasia Island Design Review Board

North Coastal Design Review Board

Ponte Vedra Zoning and Adjustment Board

Recreation Advisory Board

South Anastasia Design Review

People who are interested in the positions can check out the requirements and responsibilities at www.sjcfl.us/Boards. Downloadable applications are also available upon request by contacting the Board of County Commissioners Office at 904-209-0300 or boccoffice@sjcfl.us.

Paper applications are also available at St. Johns County Public Library Ponte Vedra Library and Anastasia Island Branch.

