St. Johns County man arrested for allegedly trafficking large amount of narcotics, police report

St. Johns County Major Drug Bust 42-year-old Janson Meachem, pictured with 16+ grams of crack cocaine, 78+ grams of MDMA, 75+ grams of powder cocaine, 101+ grams of marijuana, a hand gun, digital scales, and jewelers baggies.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A drug bust by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday led to the arrest of 42-year-old Janson Meachem and the seizure of large quantities of narcotics and a firearm at a residence in St. Augustine.

On Thursday, July 18, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) Special Investigations Unit, supported by SWAT, Task Force, K9, and St. Augustine Police Department detectives, executed a narcotics search warrant at a home on 1200 Sanitorium Avenue. This residence had reportedly been a long-standing concern for the neighborhood, leading to numerous calls for service and complaints from residents, which eventually triggered an undercover operation.

During the search, detectives discovered over 16 grams of crack cocaine, more than 78 grams of MDMA, over 75 grams of powder cocaine, over 101 grams of marijuana, a handgun, digital scales, and jeweler’s baggies. A minor was reportedly present in the home during the operation.

Janson Meachem, 42, admitted to detectives that the narcotics belonged to him and that he sold them to make money.

Authorities arrested Meachem on multiple charges, including armed trafficking of cocaine and MDMA, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, maintaining a drug dwelling to traffic narcotics with a minor present, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

