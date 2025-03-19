St. Johns County man convicted for possessing dozens of child pornography files

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — After a one-day trial and only half an hour of deliberations, a St. Johns County jury found defendant William Gibson guilty as charged of 30 counts of Possession of Sexual Performance by a Child.

“Defendants who possess and trade in child pornography are just as despicable and disgusting as those who recruit, photograph and distribute the images online,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said about the case. “For every graphic image, there is a child who was forced to perform sexual activity for the camera. And for every image, there are twisted individuals like the defendant who create the demand for this insidious crime.”

The case was investigated by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Lieb successfully tried the case for the state. The Honorable Lee Smith presided over the case and is set to pronounce sentence on May 9, 2025. Gibson faces a minimum of 33 years in prison for the crimes.





