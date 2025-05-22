St. Johns County mom pushing for law requiring semi drivers to speak, read English after son’s death

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. John’s County mom who’s teenage son was killed by a truck driver is pushing for federal changes that she said will make the roads safer.

Connor Dzion died in 2017 after a truck driver slammed into him as he was sitting in standstill traffic.

In a civil case, lawyers said it was because the driver was on his phone, and not paying attention. But Dzion’s family said he should have seen plenty of warnings before the crash if he could read what was in front of him.

“That driver from Canada could not read English,” said Curry Pajcic, the family’s attorney. “He drove right past multiple signs saying traffic stopped ahead.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In 2021, a billion-dollar verdict was reached in this crash involving two trucking companies.

But his mom is taking action to make sure this does not happen to another family.

She is calling for congress to pass Connor’s law, which would require all commercial drivers to speak and read English before getting behind the wheel.

“These are deadly drivers that should never be on the road,” said Pajcic. “If you can’t read English, if you can’t speak English, you don’t drive a semi.”

Tuesday the U.S. Secretary of Transportation announced new guidelines to strengthen English language enforcement for drivers.

But Connor’s family is pushing for more.

“A federal law would make a difference and save lives,” said Pajcic.

Not everyone is in favor of a law. Truck drivers in Miami said many drivers who don’t speak or read well can easily understand road signs. They warned it could push people out of the industry.

But Connor’s mom said the law could have saved her son and could save others.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“He will be a hero eternally if this law passes,” said Mellissa Dzion, Connor’s mom.

Action News Jax reached out to the president of the Florida Trucking Association who said, “It is important for all motorists on the road, for CDL holders be proficient in English, to effectively communicate with law enforcement, understand regulations and inspections, as well as signage.”

Connor’s law is scheduled to be filed on Thursday.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.