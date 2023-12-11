St. Johns County needs your input for County’s Comprehensive Plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — St. Johns County leaders want input from the public on a strategic plan for 2024.

The county is asking people to take an online survey. The survey is only 8 questions and it is available online until Dec. 15, 2023.

As St. Johns County prepares to begin the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan beginning this year and its inaugural Strategic Plan in 2024, it is engaging with its community through a new Listening and Learning Opportunity that was launched on Nov. 9 through the release of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners fall e-newsletters.

The online opportunity offers eight questions for the public to answer and provide feedback.

The platform is available until Dec. 15.

“This is not necessarily another survey as much as a chance to get a deeper understanding of the issues that are important to our community,” County Administrator Joy Andrews said.

“We want and need to hear from our residents. This Listening and Learning Opportunity has been designed to encourage public participation and gather insights on the issues and themes that matter most to them.”

Andrews shared that the feedback will play a crucial role in paving the way for meaningful conversations and the crafting of comprehensive, long-term plans.

“Staff plans to present public engagement initiatives for the update of the County’s Comprehensive Plan at the Nov. 21 Board of County Commissioners regular meeting,” Andrews said. “All feedback we receive from the community through this Listening and Learning Opportunity will be considered as we move forward.”

