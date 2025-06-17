St. Johns County offering free sandbags now to help residents prepare for future potential storms

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County will give out 14,500 pre-filled sandbags next week to help neighbors get ready before a storm approaches Northeast Florida.
It’s happening Tuesday, June 24, through Thursday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at several locations throughout the county:
- Tuesday, June 24
- Butler Park West – 399 Riverside Blvd., St. Augustine
- Smith Road Storage Facility (next to the Equestrian Center) – 8200 Smith Road, Hastings
- Wednesday, June 25
- Solomon Calhoun Community Center – 1300 Duval St., St. Augustine
- Vilano Beach Boat Ramp – 101 Vilano Causeway, St. Augustine
- Thursday, June 26
- Mills Field – 1805 Racetrack Road, St. Johns
- Palm Valley Bridge (South Roscoe Boulevard side) – Under the bridge on the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway
The County said there is a limit of 12 sandbags per vehicle, and each bag weighs approximately 30 pounds.
People are also asked to provide proof of St. Johns County residency, such as an ID or recent mailing.
St. Johns County staff will be on site to assist people who need assistance.
The County said this event is possible due to the County’s recent investment in a sandbag-making machine.
This is the second consecutive year the County has preemptively provided a mass distribution of free sandbags ahead of the peak of hurricane season.
The County shared the following additional storm resource links:
- Know your evacuation zone – Visit www.sjcemergencymanagement.com and use the “My Evacuation Zone” tool by entering your St. Johns County address.
- Review the 2025 Hurricane Preparedness Guide – Available online or as a free printed copy at all St. Johns County Public Library System branches.
- Sign up for emergency alerts – Register at www.AlertStJohns.com to receive time-sensitive notifications by phone, email, or text.
- Receive Nixle alerts – Text StJohnsEOC to 888777 to opt in for SMS updates.
- Follow Emergency Management on social media – Get the latest local information by following St. Johns County Emergency Management on Facebook, and mark the page as a “Favorite” to ensure you see timely updates.
- Watch the Inside SJC: EOC After Dark video – Learn more about how the County works around the clock to serve the community during a hurricane.
