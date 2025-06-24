St. Johns County offering free shuttle rides for 4th of July weekend

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Both locals and visitors are expected to flood the beaches this upcoming 4th of July weekend, so St. Johns County is launching free shuttles to help reduce traffic congestion.

Three shuttles will operate from July 4 through July 6, running from 10 am to 4 pm each day:

St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier shuttle

St. Augustine Beach City Hall (2200 A1A South) to the Fishing Pier parking lot

Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park shuttle

Cornerstone Park (1046 A1A North) to Mickler’s parking lot

Vilano Beach shuttle

St. Johns County Health and Human Services Building (200 San Sebastian View) to Vilano Beach Town Center

Lifeguards will be stationed at the beaches from 10 am to 6 pm throughout the 4th of July weekend.

On-beach driving is limited to designated driving lanes, and only allowed between 8 am and 7:30 pm.

