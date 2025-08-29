St. Johns County offers free Labor Day weekend beach shuttles

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — To help accomodate increased beach traffic this Labor Day weekend, St. Johns County will offer free shuttle rides.

The shuttles will operate every twenty minutes this Saturday through Monday, September 1, between 10 am and 4 pm.

There are two shuttle options:

Transportation between Cornerstone Park (1046 A1A N) and Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park

(1046 A1A N) and Transportation between St. Augustine Beach City Hall (2200 A1A S) and the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier parking lot

The shuttles’ final rides of each day will depart the beach at 4 pm to the designated parking areas.

The county is reminding the public that North Beach Park in Vilano Beach will be closed to parking over the long weekend due to construction.

Lifeguards will be on patrol from 10 am to 6 pm, weather permitting. For more details on beach access and safety in St. Johns County, click here.

