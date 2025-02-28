St. Johns County opening first new park in over a decade, addressing booming population

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — $12 million and over a decade of planning later, the Mill Creek Park in St. Johns County’s World Golf Village is set to open Saturday morning.

The new park will be unveiled to the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We’re extremely pleased with the product and what it’s going to be able to offer St. John’s County,” said Teddy Meyer, St. John’s County Parks & Recreation Facilities Manager.

The park features two new baseball fields, two softball fields, four batting cages, a multipurpose field, concessions and more.

Meyer says the project first began planning back in 2009.

The addition is set to address what, up until this point, has been a glaring lack of park and recreational space in the area surrounding World Golf Village.

“I think it addresses, you know, a bit of a park desert, if you will, in that corridor,” Meyer said. “Palencia is on the eastern side, near US-1, and then you gotta come all the way across now to Mill Creek Park.”

The park’s planners hope to continue to address that need and St. Johns County’s booming population going forward.

“While everything else is going up, the Buc-ee’s and the Costco and the Porsches and all that stuff, we’re continually trying to be as innovative as we can, to create options based on user needs in that corridor,” explained Meyer.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 A.M. Saturday at 4881 SR-16 in St. Augustine

