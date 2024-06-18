St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department inducts John Bert Watson into Hall of Fame ahead of Parks and Recreation Month

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — At the regular St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, June 18, the St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department inducted John Bert Watson into its Hall of Fame. It also recognized July as Parks and Recreation Month.

The late John Bert Watson was honored for his years of dedicated service to the community and his tireless advocacy for the youth of St. Johns County. Watson played a key role in founding the Creeks Athletic Association and served for 12 years as a member of the Recreation Advisory Board and Northwest Tower Committee Board.

His contributions to the advancement of Parks and Recreation were highlighted by his pivotal role in establishing the St. Johns County Parks Foundation.

“Bert Watson was a beloved community leader whose leadership and dedication to the County’s youth were unparalleled,” said Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Jamie Baccari. “His vision helped create the St. Johns County Parks Foundation, among countless other contributions to Parks and Recreation. Everyone who served with him during his 12 years on the Recreation Advisory Board knew just how invested he was in St. Johns County.”

July’s Parks and Recreation Month celebration is an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). The NRPA’s theme for 2024 is “Where You Belong,” and St. Johns County Parks and Recreation has planned a month full of events and programs designed to let residents of all ages and abilities celebrate the important role the department plays in fostering a sense of belonging and a more vibrant community.

“Parks and Recreation Month encourages us to acknowledge the essential roles of Parks and Recreation professionals in preserving our open spaces, promoting healthy lifestyles, and providing a variety of activities and resources that enrich the lives of people from all walks of life,” said Parks and Recreation Director Ryan Kane. “It’s a time to celebrate their significant impact on our community and encourage appreciation for their valuable services.”

