St. Johns County Parks and Recreation hosting ‘Reel in the Fun ' – Kids’ Fishing Tournament

St. Johns County, Fla — On Sunday, July 13, the St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the 2025 Reel in the Fun – Kids Fishing Tournament as part of its annual Parks and Recreation Month celebration.

From 8 to 11:30 a.m., children from 4 to 12 can compete for prizes based on the weight of the fish they catch at the Vilano Fishing Pier (260 Vilano Road, St. Augustine). Check-in is at 8, the tournament begins at 9 and ends at 11, and the awards ceremony will be held at 11:15.

The rules are as follows:

Adult supervision is required for all ages. All fishing rules of the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission will apply. The tournament is catch-and-release only. Contestants are responsible for providing all necessary supplies for the tournament. Adults may help bait hooks, net fish, remove fishhooks, and untangle lines. Only one pole is permitted in the water at a time (contestants can have a backup ready). All contestants must fish from the fishing pier. Only live and/or dead bait will be permitted. No casting of lures or artificial bait will be allowed. If you require instruction or assistance during the tournament, please raise your hand, and a staff member will come to you. Have fun!

The prizes for first, second, and third place will be presented for the largest fish (by weight) in each age category. If there is a tie between the weights of the fish, the length will determine the winner. As with all Parks and Recreation Month events, participants will also have the chance to enter their names to win a prize basket after July.

Register for the tournament and other Parks and Recreation Month events online. For more information, please call the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier Gift Shop at (904) 209-0326.

