St. Johns County Parks and Recreation hosting veterans pickleball match

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a veterans pickleball match on March 13.

The game will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Treaty Park and was designed in partnership with the VA to provide military veterans with all abilities the opportunity to play pickleball.

Registration closes March 12 at noon.

CLICK HERE to sign up.

