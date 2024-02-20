St. Johns County Parks and Recreation hosting veterans pickleball match

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a veterans pickleball match on March 13.

The game will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Treaty Park and was designed in partnership with the VA to provide military veterans with all abilities the opportunity to play pickleball.

Registration closes March 12 at noon.

