St. Johns County Parks and Recreation is hosting an MLK Breakfast and Basketball tournament

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — People can still register for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast and Basketball Tournament on Jan. 13.

This event will be for people to come together with the Hastings community to honor Dr. King’s memory at the W.E. Harris Community Center, located at 6150 S. Main St., starting at 9 a.m.

According to St. Johns Parks and Recreation, the breakfast will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the basketball tournament will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People can register here, https://secure.rec1.com/FL/stjohns-county-fl/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTI4NTgzNTE=.

